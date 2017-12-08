Tokyo ballet dancer accused of molesting woman in Meguro park

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a dancer for the Tokyo Ballet troupe for allegedly molesting a woman in Meguro Ward earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 8).

At around 1:30 a.m. on July 9, Iori Nihei allegedly pushed down the woman, a company employee aged in her 30s, inside a park and fondled her chest.

Nihei, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, according to the Meguro Police Station.

Prior to the incident, Nihei followed the woman as she commuted home from a railway station. The suspect later accosted her, asking, “Why don’t we go for a drink?” He then took her to the park.

During the incident, the woman let out a scream which brought police to the scene. Nihei became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Tokyo Ballet was founded in 1964. According to its site, Nihei joined in 2013.