Ibaraki: City staffer sold illegal porn DVDs on auction site

IBARAKI (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male city staff member in Ibaraki Prefecture over the sale of illegal pornographic DVDs, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 23).

In July, Tetsuro Hiruta, a 53-year-old staff member in a construction division at the Kitaibaraki City office, allegedly sold 23 DVDs whose content is considered obscene to three male customers for 22,000 yen on an auction site.

Under Japanese law, films are required to have both male and female genitalia obscured.

As a part of the investigation, police seized 30 illegal DVDs and a computer from Hiruta’s residence.

At a press conference held on Thursday, officials from Kitaibaraki issued an apology. “We are sorry for the concern and worry of citizens,” one official was quoted.