Saitama elementary school teacher accused of molesting female students

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have sent a 29-year-old temporary teacher at an elementary school to prosecutors for the molestation of two female students, reports TBS News (Nov. 12).

In early February, Tomoaki Saito, a resident of Fujimi City, allegedly fondled the bodies of the two girls in a classroom of a school in the prefecture.

Saito, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. He was sent to prosecutors on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident took place after Saito summoned the two girls to the room during a recess period.

The matter came to light after both parents of one of the girls lodged a complaint with the Asaka Police Station on September 10.

According to the Saitama Prefectural Board of Education, Saito became a temporary teacher at the school in 2013. There had been no problems with the teacher in the past, the board said.