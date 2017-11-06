Oita cops arrest man after mother found brutally stabbed to death in Beppu

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after his mother was found stabbed to death inside her residence in Beppu City, reports TBS News (Nov. 4).

At just past 9:00 p.m. on Friday, the body of Sachiko Yamano, 66, was was found lying face-up in a first-floor room of the residence, located Kamihiratacho area, with stab wounds in about 10 locations, including to her back. Her head had also been struck by a blunt object, police said.

According to the results of an autopsy, the cause of death was loss of blood due to a slashing of an artery in the neck. She had been dead up to eight days.

At around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, police found Manabu Yamano to be carrying a duffel bag containing a knife with a 13.5-centimeter-long blade inside a family restaurant in Beppu.

Manabu was subsequently arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. He is now undergoing questioning over the killing of his mother.

According to Jiji Press (Nov. 4), the body of Sachiko, who lived alone, was discovered by a different son. He then alerted police.