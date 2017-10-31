Osaka: Construction worker wielded knife in attempting to molest school girl at station

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a construction worker for allegedly attempting to molest a school girl at a subway station in Chuo Ward on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 30).

At 7:40 a.m., Kiyoshi Ochi, a 59-year-old resident of Moriguchi City, allegedly grabbed the shoulder of the girl as she commuted to school at Tanimachi 6-chome Station and thrust a knife before her. “Let me fondle your chest,” he then reportedly threatened.

According to the Minami Police Station, the girl let out a scream and the suspect fled. The girl was not harmed in the incident.

After station personnel alerted police, Ochi was apprehended inside the terminal. He was later accused of attempted indecent assault. “I asked to touch her, but I do not recall showing a knife,” the suspect was quoted by police.

A search of a backpack carried by the suspect resulted in the discovery of two knives, police said.