Tokyo man nabbed for leaving dismembered corpse of father in bathtub

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly abandoning a dismembered body believed to be that of his father at their residence in Nerima Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 24).

On Thursday, police visited the residence of Hideyoshi Takeda, located in the Kamishakujii area, and found skeletal remains packed in eight plastic bags in the bathtub.

The day before, Takeda told an employee at the Nerima government office while applying for welfare that his father died three years. He added that he allowed the body of his father, who would have been aged in his 80s at the time, to rot. The employee then alerted police.

“In the will of my father, he wanted me to stay with him even after he died,” Takeda told police.

Police are now seeking to determine the cause of death. The suspect is also under investigation for unjustly receiving pension payments of his father.