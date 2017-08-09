Suspect in Osaka stabbing apprehended in Kyoto

OSAKA (TR) – Police have arrested a 54-year-old man in Kyoto for allegedly slashing his former wife and her male acquaintance in Osaka’s Abeno Ward on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 9).

At around 8:00 a.m., Tooru Murakami allegedly slashed his former wife, 35, and her male companion, 40, with a box-cutter knife on a road in front of a Family Mart convenience store.

After the arrival of police, both persons were transported to a hospital with serious stab wounds to the head, abdomen and arm that are not considered life-threatening. “My ex-husband did it,” the woman was quoted by police.

After the incident, Murakami fleeing the scene by car. At 1:30 p.m. that same day, he was apprehended in the town of Yosano in the former capital. The suspect, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to slashing the victims with the knife but denies the allegations. “I did not intend to kill,” he was quoted by police.

Divorced in August

Murakami and his former wife divorced in August of last year. “He thereafter stalked me as I went to work,” police quoted the woman, who added that her male acquaintance, who is also a colleague, was serving as her escort.

Police believe that the suspect used a blood-covered knife that was found dropped about 100 meters from the crime scene to stab his former wife and her acquaintance.