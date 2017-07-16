‘Foul smell’ leads police to skeletal remains in Yokohama residence

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police working on a tip have arrested a woman after a corpse likely belonging to her husband was found in their residence in Yokohama, reports Nippon News Network (July 16).

On Saturday, police arrested Mariko Uchiyama, 60, and her daughters, Kei (34) and Yuka (29) for allegedly dumping a body likely that of Mariko’s husband, aged in his 60s, at their residence in Kanagawa Ward.

All three suspects deny the allegations. They each told police they do not wish to discuss the matter, according to TV Asahi (July 16).

The body, which had turned partially skeletal, was found atop a futon in a bedroom. It did not have any external wounds. Police believe the person died about one month ago.

Police entered the residence after receiving a tip from a member of management of the building on Friday about a “foul smell” coming from the unit.

According to police, Mariko consulted with police last year about how her husband had withheld part of severance payment he had received and initiated domestic violence.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.