Disgraced lawmaker Toshinao Nakagawa to have comeback event

TOKYO (TR) – Lawmaker Toshinao Nakagawa will host a comeback event in which he will offer an apology regarding revelations that he was involved in adulterous relationships with women that led to his resignation from the Liberal Democratic Party, it was learned on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 13).

A political fundraiser titled “Toshinao Nakagawa’s Apology and Comeback Event” will be held at a hotel in the capital on August 23. “There are no excuses for my lack of virtue and thoughlessness,” reads the invitation. “The past cannot be changed, but in the future I can change myself.”

Guests will be charged 20,000 yen.

According to a report in Shukan Shincho (Apr. 27), Nakagawa entered into a relationship in 2011 with a woman he met while employed employed at a broadcaster. Their tryst culminated with a fake wedding ceremony in Hawaii in September of 2013. That report came on the heels of the March 24 issue of weekly tabloid Friday, which outlined an illicit meeting between Nakagawa and LDP politician Megumi Maekawa.

Nakagawa was first elected to the lower house of the Diet in the fourth district of Hiroshima in 2012. The lawmaker is currently serving his second term. He was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry last August. He had previously served as a reporter for TV Tokyo, which is where he met the mistress who leaked her story to Shincho.

“Personal matters”

On April 18, Nakagawa cited “personal matters” as his reason for stepping down from his post with METI. Three days later, he announced that he would be quitting the LDP.

“Through earnest determination in my rebirth, I would like to contribute to Japan and Hiroshima,” the invitation also said.