TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons, including an organized crime member, over a fight in Shinjuku Ward last year that left one person injured, reports TV Asahi (July 12).

On May 14, Hidetoshi Harada, a 41-year-old executive of the Sumiyoshi-kai, Toshimasa Miya, 35, and two other persons are alleged to have beaten the face and head of man, 36 at the time, on a street in the Kabukicho red-light district.

The man suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal.

Harada admits to the allegations. However, the other three suspects deny the charges.

Prior to the incident, Harada and the other suspects called out the victim. “What are you looking at?” one of them reportedly said before the fight began. Afterward, one of the suspects said before departing the area, “If you look at me again in Kabukicho, I’ll kill you,” according to Fuji News Network (July 12).

The suspects became persons of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.