Osaka cops: Man performed in live-sex videos with hundreds of women

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Friday announced the re-arrest of a 36-year-old man who admits to engaging in more than 1,000 illicit acts with hundreds women, including teenage girls, on a live streaming site, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 9).

Between November and February, Taketomo Ochi, a resident of Naniwa Ward, broadcast live footage of him performing sex acts deemed obscene with two women, one of whom was an 18-year-old junior college student, on the site FC2 Live, a pay-to-view service. A woman has also been arrested in the case.

Ochi, who has been charged with violating the Employment Security Act regarding harmful business recruitment, admits to the allegations.

According to police, Ochi has admitted to performing with about 280 women, many of whom were middle and high school students, on 1,678 occasions over the past year, according to the Asahi Shimbun (June 9). Police have questioned 17 women, aged between 15 and 24, in the case.

Since beginning the broadcasts four years ago, he has collected about 20 million yen in revenue.

On May 21, police first arrested Ochi on charges of public indecency over a broadcast. Another man, 46, also faces charges for referring two female performers, aged 15 and 18, to Ochi.