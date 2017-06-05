TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested an elderly man in the the stabbing of a woman at an izakaya restaurant in the Asakusa area of Taito Ward on Monday, reports TBS News (June 5).

At 3:30 p.m., police received a tip from an employee at the restaurant, located near Asakusa Station on the Tsukuba Express Line, about a female customer who had been stabbed during a dispute.

According to police, the suspect, 74, used a knife with a 10-centimeter-long blade to stab the woman, aged in her 60s, in the left side of her chest.

The woman was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police arriving at the scene arrested the man, who was not named, on charges of attempted murder. “We got into a quarrel, so I stabbed her,” the suspect told police in admitting to the charges, according to Fuji News Network (June 5).