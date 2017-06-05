Tokyo cops bust uncensored porn DVD shop, seize 46,000 discs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a shop in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku over the sale of pornographic DVDs deemed illegal, reports TBS News (June 5).

On Saturday, police arrested manager Hideji Kunimitsu, 52, and three other persons over the alleged possession and sale of 26 illegal discs to a male company worker, aged in his 40s, for 10,000 yen on May 20.

Under Japanese law, films are required to have both male and female genitalia obscured.

A search of a residence inside a building located about one kilometer away from the shop resulted in the discovery of about 46,000 illegal discs and dubbing equipment.

In order to evade a bust by police, the shop did not include a sign and its front door was always locked.

Over the last 10 months, the business is believed to have collected 54 million yen in revenue.