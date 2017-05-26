TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have raided a pachinko parlor operating illegally in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (May 25).

On Tuesday, police busted parlor Panic Gold, located in a multi-tenant building, for providing customers with wagering on pachi suro (pachinko slot) machines in violation of the law.

“I thought that this was my one opportunity to earn more money than ordinary work,” manager Naruhiko Ota, 30, was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Panic Gold was outfitted with a double door and security camera with an intercom so management could monitor customers entering and exiting the premises, reports Fuji News Network (May 25).

Since December, the parlor collected about 15 million yen in revenue.

Two years ago, police arrested Ota for the operation of a rental accommodation, also located in Kabukicho, that was being used by brokers of prostitution to defraud customers.