Alcohol poisoning suspected after 8 sent to hospital in Akiruno

TOKYO (TR) – Eight university students at a barbecue in Akiruno City were sent to a hospital on Saturday after they collapsed due to what authorities believe was alcohol poisoning, reports TBS News (May 13).

Authorities received an emergency call at around 2 p.m. reporting that a number of people had passed out after getting drunk at a barbecue area in a park.

Emergency responders found eight people collapsed in a tent at the area and transported them to a hospital. The victims likely had acute alcohol poisoning, authorities said.

Of the eight victims, who were all men in their early 20s, four are in an unresponsive state, Nippon News Network quoted authorities as saying (May 13).

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. The victims were among 150 persons who attended a barbecue event.