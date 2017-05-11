Tokyo cops nab man suspected in Saikyo Line pickpocketing cases

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man suspected in a series of pickpocketing incidents on a train line in the capital, reports TBS News (May 11).

At around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nobutaka Ando allegedly reached into the bag of a woman, 20, riding inside a carriage of the Saikyo Line while it was stopped at Ikebukuro Station and stole a wallet from her bag.

Ando, who has been charged with theft, admits to the allegations. “I did it for living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the suspect committed the alleged crime, an officer yelled out to him. He then attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended. He was found to have 14 credit cards in the names of other persons in his possession.

Police suspect that Ando is behind more than 20 pickpocketing cases that have taken place on the Saikyo Line since January.