Fukuoka woman accused of drunk driving: ‘I drank 15 non-alcoholic beers’

FUKUOKA (TR) – A woman who crashed her vehicle into another car has denied drunk driving charges despite having a breath alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, telling police she drank more than a dozen non-alcoholic beers, reports TV Asahi (May 10).

Fukuoka Prefectural Police arrested Aya Shiraogawa, 23, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after she crashed her vehicle into a minivan carrying a man and his 4-year-old daughter in Fukuoka City’s Hakata Ward early Wednesday.

Shiraogawa denies the charges. “I drank 15 nonalcoholic beers with a friend at a restaurant,” the suspect said. Police found her breath alcohol concentration was nearly four times the legal limit.

The suspect likely veered from one lane to another traveling in the opposite direction and crashed, police said, adding the man and his daughter did not suffer life-threatening injuries.