Tokyo cops: Tip from public leads to apprehension of man suspected in swindle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected in the swindle of an elderly woman after receiving a tip from the public, reports TBS News (May 8).

In December, Hodaka Yonai posed as the son of the woman, a 79-year-old resident of Katsushika Ward, on the telephone in falsely claiming that he had lost a company bankbook. He is alleged to have fraudulently obtained 1.9 million yen in cash from the victim.

Yonai, who has been charged with fraud, has declined to comment on the allegations.

In January, police released security camera footage showing the suspect in an effort to receive help from the public in his capture. A person who saw the images, taken when the suspect arrived at the residence of the woman to pick up the cash, subsequently provided a tip to police as to his identity.