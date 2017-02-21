Latvian nabbed at Narita airport with ¥172 million in stimulant drugs

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a male Latvian national in the smuggling of stimulant drugs valued at more than 170 million yen, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 20).

On January 29, Dabic Schneider, 31, allegedly arrived at Narita International Airport carrying a suitcase with about 2.5 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, concealed inside a suitcase with a false bottom.

The contraband, which has a street value of approximately 172 million yen, was discovered during an x-ray screening. The suspect had traveled from Latvia to Italy and the Netherlands before arriving in Japan.

Schneider denies the allegations. “Since my backpack broke, I bought the suitcase from a black man from the Netherlands for 30 euros,” the suspect is quoted by the Narita International Airport Police Station. “I didn’t know stimulant drugs were inside.”

Comment On This Article