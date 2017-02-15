Ibaraki cops: Shooting at office leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

Police searching for male shooter who fled scene

A shooting at an office in Kamisu City left one person dead and another hurt early Wednesday

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting incident at an office in Kamisu City that left one person dead and another injured, reports TV Asahi  (Feb. 15).

According to police, a male employee of an industrial waste management company entered the office and opened fire, hitting two male employees, at around 7:40 a.m.

One hurt employee, 49, was confirmed dead after arrival at a nearby hospital, fire authorities said, according to TBS News (Feb. 15). The other injured employee, 28, was conscious during transport to the hospital but the severity of his injuries are not known.

The shooter, believed to be aged in his 50s or 60s, fled the scene after the incident in a vehicle. Police are seeking his whereabouts.

