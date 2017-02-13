Tokyo cops nab ex-employee at ‘Dragon Quest’ developer in embezzlement probe

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee of a software company that produces the popular game “Dragon Quest” in an embezzlement probe, reports TBS News (Feb. 13).

In 2013, Yuji Anamizu, 43, a former section chief at Matrix, allegedly transferred 3.25 million yen to an account he controlled by charging a subcontractor assigned to create a pachinko game a fraudulent amount.

In carrying out the ruse, the suspect artificially inflated the budget of the project and collected the difference between that and the amount actually charged to the subcontractor. Two employees at the subcontractor were also arrested.

All three suspects admit to the allegations. “I used it as my own company expenses,” Anamizu is quoted, according to Fuji News Network (Feb. 13).

Police suspect that Anamizu used similar means on 25 occasions to obtain a total of around 60 million yen.

