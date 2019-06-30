 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman found dead with cord around neck in Kabukicho

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 30, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the body of a woman at a residential building in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward on Sunday, reports NHK (June 30).

At just past 9:00 a.m., a passerby tipped off police about “a woman collapsed” on a second-floor landing of a stairwell of the building.

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman with what appeared to be an electrical cord around her neck. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

A woman was found dead on a residential staircase in the Kabukicho red-light district on Sunday
A woman was found dead on a residential staircase in the Kabukicho red-light district on Sunday (NHK)

Police are now seeking to identify the woman. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »