Tokyo: Corpse likely of foreign man found in hotel room

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a corpse likely belonging to a male foreign national was found in a hotel room in Taito Ward on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 31).

At just past noon, police received a report about a man collapsed inside one of the rooms.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body to not have any external wounds. As well, the room showed no signs that a struggle had taken place.

Police suspect the man died a natural death or was the victim of foul play.