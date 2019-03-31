 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Corpse likely of foreign man found in hotel room

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 31, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a corpse likely belonging to a male foreign national was found in a hotel room in Taito Ward on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 31).

At just past noon, police received a report about a man collapsed inside one of the rooms.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body to not have any external wounds. As well, the room showed no signs that a struggle had taken place.

Taito Ward
A corpse of a man was found in a hotel room in Taito Ward on Saturday (Twitter)

Police suspect the man died a natural death or was the victim of foul play.

Published in Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »