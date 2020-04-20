Tokyo: 6 persons who died from unknown causes later confirmed with coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Six persons who died in Tokyo due to unknown causes over the past month were later confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 20).

According to investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the six deaths took place over the one-month period ending on Monday.

In one case on April 9, a man in his 60s collapsed on a street in an unspecified location in the capital. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, the man complained of “chest tightness.”

After he died, a polymerase chain reaction test gave a positive result for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

Infections were are also confirmed for patients who died while undergoing medical treatment at home, the sources said.

In all of the cases, the condition of the person changed suddenly, so quickly in fact that a consultation with a public health center or sufficient treatment at a medical institution was not possible.

According to data from the ministry, the number of coronavirus infections in Japan stood at 10,792 as of Sunday.