Tokyo: 5 corpses found in residence in apparent group suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a group suicide after 5 male and female corpses were found in a residence in Edogawa Ward on Friday, reports Jiji Press (July 13).

At around 9:00 p.m., officers entered the residence, located in the Nishiichinoe area, and found the bodies of three women, one man and a person of unknown gender in a room on the second floor. None of the bodies had external wounds.

According to the Komatsugawa Police Station, at least three burned charcoal briquettes were also found in the room. The windows of the room were sealed with weather stripping.

A 37-year-old man lives in the residence. Since he cannot be contacted, police suspect the body of the man belongs to him.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of all of the bodies.

Earlier that day, a female acquaintance of the man contacted the Misaki Police Station in Kanagawa Prefecture to report that he had hinted at assembling persons for a group suicide via Twitter.

The day before, another acquaintance contacted police to raise similar concerns. However, an officer visiting the residence departed after finding the door locked.