Tochigi: Woman accused of killing her 2-month-old boy

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman over the alleged fatal beating of her infant son two years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun> (May 27).

On August 1 and 2, 2018, Keiko Ishibashi, of no known occupation, allegedly beat the boy, 2-month-old Reon, at their residence at the time in the Horigomecho area of Sano City.

The boy suffered skull fractures, police said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, Ishibashi declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

At around 6:30 a.m. on August 2, Ishibashi alerted emergency services. “There’s something unusual about my child,” she reportedly said.

At the time, Ishihashi shared the residence with Reon and his father, a national of Bangladesh.

Ishihashi had not previously been reported to police for child abuse. However, police are investigating whether she regularly abused the boy.

Since the incident, the suspect has moved to the town of Oizumi, Gunma Prefecture.