Saitama: Skeletal remains found in river in Kawagoe

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains in a river in Kawagoe City on Sunday, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Jan. 11).

At around 10:00 a.m., a male passerby found the remains in a grove of trees in the riverbed of the Iruma River.

The body showed no signs of external wounds. Due to the stage of decay, the gender of the person is not known, the Kawagoe Police Station said.

The body was clothed in black sports shoes and blue pants. Some personal articles were found at the scene.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.