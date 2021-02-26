Saitama: High school girls among 3 found dead in suspected group suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after three persons were found dead inside a vehicle in the district of Iruma on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 25).

At just past 2:00 p.m., the vehicle was found parked in the town of Moroyama with the engine running.

Along with the bodies, police found burned charcoal briquettes inside. As well, the windows had been taped shut, the Iruma Police Station said.

Police believe the three — two high school girls, aged 16 and 17, and a 50-year-old man — inhaled carbon monoxide fumes from the briquettes.

Based on a note found at the scene, it is likely the three persons they took their lives in a group suicide, police said.