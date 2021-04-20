Saitama: Corpse of man found in river in Kasukabe

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s corpse in a river in Kasukabe City on Monday.

At around 6:25 a.m., a passerby alerted police about the body along the riverbed of the Edogawa River in the Nishihoshubana area, reports the Saitama Shimbun (April 20).

Officers arriving at the scene found the body face-down near the Hoshubana Bridge.

Believed to be in his 70s or 80s, he stood about 150 centimeters tall. He was wearing a black jacket over blue work clothes and a green sweatshirt. He had dress shoes on his feet.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the man.