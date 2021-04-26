 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Corpses likely of brother and sister found in residence in Nishiyodogawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 26, 2021

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses in a residence in Osaka City on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (April 25).

At around 7:30 p.m., a health care professional contacted police after not being able to reach the male occupant of the residence, located in the Himejima area of Nishiyodogawa Ward, for three days.

Officers entered the residence and found one body lying face-up on a futon with a towel over its face inside a room on the second floor. Meanwhile, the second body had a transparent sheet over the face.

Two bodies were found in a residence in Nishiyodogawa Ward on Saturday (Twitter)

The front door of the residence was locked, and the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

According to the health care professional, the man lives with his sister in the residence. They are both aged in their 50s.

In addition to identifying the bodies, police are seeking the causes of death.

