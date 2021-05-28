Osaka boy finds part of human skeleton in lake while fishing

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a middle school boy found skeletal remains in a lake in Kadoma City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 23).

At around 4:00 p.m., the mother of the boy alerted police after her son found a lower back and knee while fishing in the lake.

According to the Kadoma Police Station, the approximate age and gender of the person are not known. The body was clothed in black pants.

The lake has an area of about 3,000 square meters. Police have initiated a search of the lake to locate the upper half of the body.

Police are also seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as a result of foul play or an accident.