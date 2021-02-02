Kyoto: Woman whose corpse found in park froze to death

KYOTO (TR) – A woman whose corpse was found inside a park in Miyazu City last month froze to death, police have revealed, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (Feb. 2).

At around 8:45 a.m. on January 24, a passerby to the Tango-Amanohashidate-Oeyama Quasi-National Park at found the woman lying on her side.

In addition to announcing the cause of death, the Miyazu Police Station revealed on Monday that the woman was 48 years old and lived in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward.

The body of the woman showed no signs of external wounds. She was clothed in red sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.