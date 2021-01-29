Kyoto: Corpse found floating off Maizuru

KYOTO (TR) – A corpse was found floating off the coast of Maizuru City last week, local authorities have revealed, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (Jan. 22).

At around 10:15 a.m. on January 22, the captain of a sport fishing boat reported finding the body floating about 4 kilometers north of the island of Kanmurijima to the Maizuru Coast Guard Office.

The body, clothed in women’s underwear, had turned partially skeletal. The gender and approximate age of the person are not known, the office said.

Kanmurijima is located about 2 kilometers from Maizuru. It is administered by the city.