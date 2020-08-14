Kei Inoo of Hey! Say! JUMP tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Kei Inoo, a member of idol group Hey! Say! JUMP, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, agency Johnny & Associates said on Thursday.

In message posted on its web site, the agency said that the positive result for Inoo, 30, was confirmed on Wednesday night.

Beginning on the evening of August 6, Inoo began experiencing mild cold symptoms and a lack of energy. However, he did not have a fever.

The day before, Johnny & Associates carried out antibody tests on persons within the agency. The result of Inoo’s was negative.

However, as a precaution he later underwent a polymerase chain reaction test, which gave the positive result.

“We will continue to do our utmost to ensure safety with mask wearing, hand washing and the avoidance of congested environments, such as through the implementation of teleworking and staggered work hours,” Johnny & Associates added in its message.

Inoo joined Hey! Say! JUMP in 2007. Inoo has appeared in several television dramas. He made his film debut in the live-action adaptation of the manga Peach Girl in 2017.