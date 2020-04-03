Kanagawa: Man found collapsed at JR Kannai Station later dies

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a man found collapsed at a railway station in Yokohama City early on Friday later died, reports NHK (Apr. 3).

At just before 5:00 a.m., a pedestrian alerted police, saying that “a man is collapsed” in front of the South Exit of JR Kannai Station in Naka Ward.

Believed to be in his 60s, the man was confirmed dead at a hospital about 1 hour later, police said.

The man’s face exhibited several scratches and bruises. He was clothed in a windbreaker.

Police are now examining security camera footage for clues in the case, which is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.

In addition to confirming the identity of the man, police seeking to determine the cause of death.