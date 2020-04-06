Gifu: 8 more coronavirus infections traced to hostess club

GIFU (TR) – Eight more persons with a connection to a hostess club in Gifu City have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city government said on Sunday, reports NHK (Apr. 5).

According to the city, seven male and female employees of club Charme, located in the Yanagase shopping district, have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

For all seven persons, they are showing either light or no symptoms of COVID-19, the city said.

On Saturday, Gifu University announced that three male doctors from Gifu University Hospital who visited the club on March 26 had also tested positive.

The city on Sunday added that one of the doctor’s infants, under the age of 1, has also tested positive. The girl is also showing no symptoms of COVID-19.

The child is eighth new infection with a connection to the club, bringing the total to 18. The city said last week that three employees and four male customers had tested positive.

The city plans to test 4 more employees and examine 30 persons who have come forward to say they have visited the club.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose by 360 on Sunday to 4,570.