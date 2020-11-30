Elderly woman, daughter hit and killed by Odakyu train in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – An elderly woman and her daughter were hit and killed by an Odakyu Line train in Machida City in an apparent suicide on Saturday, police said, reports the Tokyo Shimbun (Nov. 29).

At around 11:10 p.m., the woman (aged in her 80s) and her daughter (50s), leaped in front of the Odakyu Line express train at Tamagawagakuen-ｍae Station.

According to the Machida Police Station, both women were confirmed dead at the scene.

An examination of security camera footage showed the women arriving at the station about one hour before the incident.

The footage also showed the pair lining up together on the platform before leaping in front of the train.