‘Cluster’ of coronavirus infections found at Philippine pub in Saitama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 28, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Nearly a dozen persons connected to a hostess club in Saitama City have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city has revealed.

According to the city, a “cluster” of infections has emerged at club AJ, a so-called “Philippine pub” located in Omiya Ward.

On September 24, a female employee tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Eight other female staff members and two male customers tested positive through September 27.

Eleven persons connected club AJ in Saitama City have tested positive for the coronavirus (Twitter)

One of the male customers, aged in his 60s, visited the pub on September 17. He was allowed to enter since his temperature was 36 degrees Celsius. However, he developed a fever later that day, the city said.

The city is requesting that persons who visited the pub on September 17 or thereafter receive a consultation at a health center.

Published in Japan, News and Saitama

