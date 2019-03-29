American accused of smuggling stimulant drugs inside computers

AICHI (TR) – A male American national has been sent to prosecutors over the alleged smuggling of stimulant drugs concealed in computer equipment, police said on Friday, reports NHK (Mar. 29).

In February, Rafael Guzman Anderson, 40, allegedly attempted to smuggle 9.9 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, from Mexico to a residence in Nagoya inside eight desktop computers via cargo shipment.

According to police, the contraband, which as a street value of around 590 million yen, was packed inside plastic bags placed in the units. The drugs were discovered by a customs official after arrival at Narita International Airport.

Anderson, who has been accused of violating the Stimulants Control Law, denies the allegations. He was sent to prosecutors at the Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Friday.

Anderson began renting a residence in Nagoya in January. The computers, which arrived via a cargo shipment, were addressed to the residence.