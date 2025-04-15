Two female prefectural police chiefs announced in April

FUKUI (TR) – A woman will be the chief of the Fukui Prefectural Police for the first time. The appointment of a female chief is the second this month.

On Tuesday, Fukui Prefectural Police announced that 47-year-old Mikiko Masuda has been selected as the new chief, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 15).

Masuda is a graduate of the Faculty of Liberal Arts at the University of Tokyo. She previously served as counselor in the Public Security Bureau of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police and head of the Second Security Division of the Security Operations Department of the Security Bureau of the National Police Agency.

Last week, Chiba Prefectural Police said that they have appoionted 55-year-old Ayako Aoyama as the new chief.

Aoyama is a graduate of the Faculty of Law at the University of Tokyo. She previously served as director of police affairs for the Chiba Prefectural Police.

Thus far, the announcement of the appointment of Masuda, which included her photograph, has been met with great interest online.

On the X account for Fuji News Network, a post about had her attracted nearly 6 million views as of around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.