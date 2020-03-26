Tokyo: Man, 29, accused of molesting girl in Sumida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a girl in Sumida Ward earlier this month, reports TBS News (Mar. 26).

At around 10:00 p.m. on March 13, Yasuyuki Morii, a contract employee, came up from behind the girl on a road in the ward and fondled her chest.

After the girl resisted his advances, Morii fled the scene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Morii admitted to the allegations. “I could not control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Mukojima Police Station.

According to police, Morii was not acquainted with the victim.

Prior to the incident, the suspect followed her over a distance of 400 meters. The incident took place where there were no other pedestrians present, police said.

“I did this several other times,” the suspect also said. Police are now investigating whether he was behind several other cases that have taken place in the same area since December.