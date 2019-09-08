Thai women smuggled stimulant drugs in underwear, ingested condoms

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police last week announced the arrest of eight female Thai nationals over the alleged smuggling of nearly 2 kilograms of stimulant drugs over two days last month, reports Kyodo News (Sept. 4).

On August 13, three of the suspects allegedly attempted to smuggle a total 756 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, upon arrival at Narita International Airport.

According to police and customs officials, the contraband — with a street value of around 45 million yen — was inside plastic bags concealed under the underwear of the suspects.

Two days later, the other five suspects arrived with around 1.158 kilograms of the same drug (valued at about 69 million yen) concealed inside condoms that they had ingested.

The eight suspects, aged between 21 and 39, generally admit to the allegations. “I did it for 40,000 baht [about 140,000 yen],” one of the suspects told police.

The suspects arrived as a part of a tour groups. Customs officials examined them after they began behaving suspiciously.