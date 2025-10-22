Shizuoka woman accused of leaving corpse of daughter, 5, in freezer

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman in Kakegawa City for abandoning her 5-year-old daughter’s body in her home’s freezer, reports TBS News (Oct. 23).

According to police, Shoko Kawaguchi allegedly abandoned the body of her eldest daughter, 5-year-old Akiko, in her home’s freezer in the middle of last month.

On September 16, the suspect reported to police that her 5-year-old daughter was missing. After a police investigation, the body was discovered.

Police believe the cause of death was asphyxiation. She had been dead for several days when her body was discovered.

The suspect was hospitalized until just before her arrest on Wednesday. Police are continuing the investigation under the suspicion that Akiko may have been murdered.