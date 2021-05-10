 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Woman takes fatal leap from apartment in Fujimino

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 10, 2021

SAITAMA (TR) – A woman took a fatal leap from a municipally managed apartment building in Fujimino City on Sunday, police have revealed.

According to the Saitama Shimbun (May 10), a male jogger, 61, found the woman collapsed face-down on the premises of Comfort Uenodai #15 at 4:45 a.m.

Based on evidence at the scene, believe that the woman, who had suffered serious injuries over her entire body, died after leaping from the 12-floor building.

Believed to be in her 40s to 60s, the woman stood about 160 centimeters tall. She had shoulder length brown hair, the Higashiiruma Police Station said.

She was wearing black long-sleeved shirt and a blue denim skirt. She wasn’t wearing shoes. A bag was found near her body.

Police are now seeking to identify the woman.

