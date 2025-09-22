Miyazaki: Woman stabbed by male acquaintance after returning home

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of a female acquaintance at her residence in the town of Shintomi.

The woman, aged in her 30s, is conscious and her life is not in danger, police said, reports TBS News (Sep. 22).

At around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Seiya Takeshita allegedly used a knife to stab the woman in the stomach and other areas of her body after she returned home.

Takeshita, who is a family acquaintance of the woman, fled the scene after incident. Police later accused him of attempted murder.

During questioning, he partially denied the charges. “It is true that I slashed her around the thigh, but I did not stab her in the stomach and I did not intend to kill her.”

According to police, the woman lived with her family and returned home that night to find the suspect inside.

An acquaintance who was on the phone with the woman at the time reported hearing a scream and then the call ended.

When police arrived, they found what appeared to be the knife used to stab the woman still at the scene. The woman was conscious and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.