Suspect arrested after stabbing in Kabukicho leaves one man injured

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old over the alleged stabbing of a second man during a dispute involving a woman in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 31).

On Monday, Tatsuto Hirose, a temporary worker, allegedly stabbed the 19-year-old victim with a knife in the neck and back in the red-light district.

Police did not divulge the condition of the victim.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Hirose admitted to the allegations. He said, “I got angry and stabbed him.”

According to police, Hirose had received a consultation from a female acquaintance who said she was having financial troubles with the victim.

When Hirose later met the victim in person, an argument ensued. The suspect then pulled the knife from under his clothes and stabbed him.