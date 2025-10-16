Man, 56, suspected of attempting to grope sleeping woman in Adachi apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly breaking into an apartment in Adachi Ward and attempting to commit indecent acts on the female occupant, reports TBS News (Oct. 14).

Just after 2:30 a.m. on September 10, Masahiro Suzuki, of no known occupation, allegedly broke into the apartment and attempted to commit indecent acts, including groping, on the woman, ag3ed in her 20s, as she slept.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing and attempted indecent assault without consent, Suzuki, who lives in Taito Ward, denied the charges. “I don’t remember clearly,” the suspect said.

Suzuki entered through the apartment’s unlocked balcony. After she noticed him, he fled the scene.

The suspect’s involvement emerged through an examination of security camera footage and other sources.

There was another break-in at the residence of a second woman in the same area. Police are investigating whether the cases are related.