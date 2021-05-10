 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Machida high school girl who died in apparent suicide wanted ‘relief’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 11, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – A high school girl living in Machida City was hit and killed by a train at a railway crossing on Sunday, police have revealed.

The case is being treated as a suicide, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 10).

A witness said that the girl, 16, moved beyond the barricade at the crossing in the Morino area and into the path of a JR Yokohama Line train at around 6:40 p.m.

The girl suffered severe trauma over her body, according to the Machida Police Station.

“I want relief,” read a note found among her belongings.

According to the Yokohama branch of East Japan Railway Co., regular service on the line resumed at 7:55 p.m.

