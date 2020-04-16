Lawmaker expelled from party after visit to sex parlor amid state of emergency

TOKYO (TR) – Takashi Takai, an opposition lawmaker, was expelled from his party after the emergence of a visit to a sex parlor while the nation was under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Shukan Bunshun (Apr. 23), Takai, a 50-year-old member of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), visited a so-called “seku kyaba” establishment in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward on the night of April 9.

For the uninitiated, such a business features topless women. According to Bunshun, Takai spent about two hours engaging in a variety of sexual services, including deep kissing and the touching of breasts.

Two days before, Prime Minster Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six prefectures, including Osaka, Saitama and Kanagawa, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The mandate encourages citizens to refrain from going out, a request that had been raised before. On March 25, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged persons to not go out in the evening. The governor specifically mentioned establishments open until early the morning.

When confronted by a reporter for the magazine on Monday, Takai engaged in a discussion that extended for 50 minutes. During most of the conversation, the lawmaker generally declined to comment. However, he finally relented: “Yes, I’m sorry. In the future, I will be working toward getting myself back into shape as a member of the Diet. I am reflecting upon my actions.”

Serving his third term

After graduating from the Graduate School of Economics, University of Tokyo, Takai entered what was then the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (now known as the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The lawmaker is a member of the lower house of the Diet. He was first elected in 2009 under the Chugoku proportional representation block that includes Hiroshima, Okayama, Shimane, Tottori and Yamaguchi prefectures. He is serving his third term.

Takai tendered his resignation from the CDP on Tuesday. However, the party expelled him the following day.

“Regrettable”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshida Suga told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. “Members of Parliament must be responsible for their actions and live up to their responsibilities to the public. It’s regrettable.”

Democratic Party member Renho wrote on Twitter, “It is an irresponsible act that worthy of resignation from the Diet.”