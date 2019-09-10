Hyogo: Woman fatally stabs daughter, attempts suicide

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police believe that a 43-year-old woman fatally stabbed her 7-year-old daughter after attempting to take her own life at their home in the town of Inagawa on Sunday morning, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 9).

At around 4 a.m., the husband of the woman alerted emergency services. Officers arriving at the residence found the Juri Iwamura, 7, collapsed and bleeding from the neck and abdomen on the second floor.

The girl was confirmed dead about 60 minutes later at a hospital, the Kawanishi Police Station said.

The woman was found unconscious next to her daughter with a stab wound to the abdomen. Emergency personnel asked her upon being transported to the hospital, “Did you stab your daughter?” She then nodded her head in the affirmative.

At the time of the incident, the husband was on the first floor with the couple’s 10-year-old son. After the son heard the incident unfolding, he woke his father.

Officers retrieved a blood-stained knife from the residence. There were no signs that the interior of the residence had been ransacked, police said.

Police plan to question the woman about the incident after she recovers from her injuries.